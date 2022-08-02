BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 573 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

