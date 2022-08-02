BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,687 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

