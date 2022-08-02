BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $20,038,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,476. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

