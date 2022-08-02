BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,947 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 51,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

