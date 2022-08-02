BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CRH by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,474 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.73) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($59.79) to €59.00 ($60.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Company Profile

Shares of CRH stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

