BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,128 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.53. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.