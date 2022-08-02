BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 289,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 171,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

BTU Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

