Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,131 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 2.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. 164,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -470.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.53) to £120 ($147.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £115 ($140.91) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.
AstraZeneca Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.