Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,131 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 2.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. 164,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -470.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.53) to £120 ($147.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £115 ($140.91) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.