Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 596 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Infosys by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys Increases Dividend

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. 37,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,577,587. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

