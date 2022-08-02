Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.39. 67,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,894. The company has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

