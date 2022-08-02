Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.57. 7,489,490 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70.

