Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,559 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.39. 21,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $190.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

