Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,782,000 after buying an additional 166,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,956,000 after buying an additional 253,997 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. 25,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,349. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

