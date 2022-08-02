Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,618 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,395. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

