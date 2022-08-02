Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 706,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 473,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,762,000 after buying an additional 36,602 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $142.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,127. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $145.46. The company has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.14.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

