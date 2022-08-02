Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,597 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $19,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3,804.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,772,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

