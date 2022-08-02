Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,312 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

LLY stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.65. 40,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.28 and its 200 day moving average is $287.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $311.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

