Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after acquiring an additional 320,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.0 %

AVY stock opened at $190.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.