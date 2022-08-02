Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after acquiring an additional 320,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
AVY stock opened at $190.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
