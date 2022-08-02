Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,183 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after buying an additional 541,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $179.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

