Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,183 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $179.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

