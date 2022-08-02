Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.