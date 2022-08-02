Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day moving average of $237.06. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.