Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day moving average of $237.06. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.