Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $238.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.67. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

