Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,099,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.63.

Shares of IQV opened at $238.37 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

