Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Cummins by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $217.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.74. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

