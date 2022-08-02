Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $251,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $531,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 54.4% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 21,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company stock opened at $338.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.67 and a 200-day moving average of $365.72. The firm has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
See Also
