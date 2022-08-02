Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Envista by 1.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Envista by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Envista Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NVST opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Envista’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

