Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Syneos Health

In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syneos Health Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Shares of SYNH opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

