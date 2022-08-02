Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,862 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

