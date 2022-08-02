Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,651 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE NVST opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

