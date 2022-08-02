Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,547 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $378,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Coerente Capital Management bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $2,428,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,905.44.

Shell Stock Down 1.9 %

SHEL stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

