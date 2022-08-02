Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $627,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

