Burford Capital (BUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th.

Burford Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BUR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 1,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,772. Burford Capital has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Burford Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Burford Capital by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Burford Capital by 1,627.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 86,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Burford Capital by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 501,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 214,828 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

