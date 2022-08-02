Burford Capital (BUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th.
Burford Capital Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:BUR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 1,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,772. Burford Capital has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Burford Capital
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.