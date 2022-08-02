Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $1,125,540.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $185.04. 1,811,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,412. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.