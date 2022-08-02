Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,391 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. 961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,293. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

