Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,931 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after buying an additional 647,876 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5,280.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 422,224 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,393,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,872 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. 5,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

