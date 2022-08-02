Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,907 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.08. 7,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,179. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.52.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

