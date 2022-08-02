Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ArrowMark Financial worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,110,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BANX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.57. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 107.59%.

About ArrowMark Financial

(Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.