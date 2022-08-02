Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,251. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.27. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

