Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.17 Million in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises 2.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 90,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 11,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,075. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

