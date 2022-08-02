Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23,900 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.86. 726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,264. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.00.

