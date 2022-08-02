Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 247,072 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,072 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chimera Investment worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,779,000 after buying an additional 51,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,030,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,959,000 after buying an additional 411,867 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,131,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,148,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Chimera Investment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,324,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

CIM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,772. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.92%.

CIM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

