Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Takes $632,000 Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.27. 8,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average of $134.96. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $110.35 and a 12 month high of $154.87.

