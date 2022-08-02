Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up 5.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Caesars Entertainment worth $44,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,215,000 after purchasing an additional 398,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,610,000 after purchasing an additional 93,847 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,183,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,254,000 after purchasing an additional 170,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.47.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 3.4 %

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.61. 49,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

