Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caladrius Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,686. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

