Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,900 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Callaway Golf worth $49,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

