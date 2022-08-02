Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,913 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $19.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CALT shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

