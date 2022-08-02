Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,913 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $19.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on CALT shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 4.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.