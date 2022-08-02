Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Down 32.2% in July

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CPT traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.92. 1,075,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,792. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average is $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 64.47% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

