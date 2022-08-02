Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CCORF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.